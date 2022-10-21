S﻿outhampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl thinks previous success against Arsenal at St Mary's will count for little when Mikel Arteta's league leaders roll into town on Sunday.

T﻿he Saints helped derail Arsenal's Champions League push when they beat the Gunners in April but Hasenhuttl says they are a different proposition this season.

"﻿We have had some good performances against Arsenal," he said. "But even last season they had a lot of chances against us and we defended quite deep, which I don't think is the plan this weekend.

"﻿They have improved and are more used to attacking against a deep defence. Gabriel Jesus is a massive upgrade, they're really strong in the centre and are a super developed team with a lot of individual quality.

"﻿Mikel has made some brave decisions in the past and is now getting rewarded for it. It's not a coincidence they are much more consistent and flying high."

D﻿espite the challenge, Hasenhuttl is hopeful home advantage - and an extra day's recovery - will give his side an edge.

"﻿We have to be on the highest level tactically and physically," he said, "and to have a positive mindset on the highest level.

"﻿When it's like that, we have always got a chance. Our fans support us, they back us, and when we do this together we have shown we can win against whoever comes to St Mary's."