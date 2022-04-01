Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

If players feel individual defeats as keenly as fans do, Villa’s squad should not be short of motivating thoughts on the short but slow journey to Wolverhampton.

Six months ago, they were on the wrong end of one of the more inexplicable results of the Premier League season; having built a 2-0 lead over a subdued Wolves side, their defence malfunctioned twice, before losing to a deflected free-kick.

That result had longer-lasting effects than just spoiling Villa fans’ weekend in mid-October. It hastened the end of Dean Smith’s management of Villa, opening up the chance for Steven Gerrard to be installed and begin his overhaul of the Villa squad, no doubt to be continued this summer.

While he wasn’t present that day, you can be sure that Gerrard will have studied what happened. He may think it adds further weight to his recent comments on the apparent lack of belief some of his players have in their ability to push higher in the Premier League.

In 12 games this season against the teams currently above them in the table, Villa have scored only four points – the win and draw against Manchester United.

Gerrard aims to take Villa higher and will be working out which players will be up to that task. He might start by studying how they attack this final section of the season, with a mid-table finish almost certain.

A visit to a Wolves side still chasing Europe will be just the sort of occasion to confirm exactly who has the self-belief and resolve he requires.