West Ham v Backa Topola: Pick of the stats

  • This is the first meeting between West Ham United and Backa Topola, and the Hammers’ first game against Serbian opponents.

  • Backa Topola are competing in major European competition for the first time. They are the first debutant Serbian team since Borac Cacak in 2008-09, who lost 4-1 to Ajax in the Uefa Cup in their first match.

  • Reigning Europa Conference League champions West Ham won 14 games in Europe last season (including qualifiers), the most ever by an English team in a campaign.

  • Only two players scored more Conference League goals last season than Michail Antonio's six. Antonio also netted two Europa League goals for the Hammers in 2021-22, with the Jamaican scoring five in his past five at London Stadium in Europe.

