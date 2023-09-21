This is the first meeting between West Ham United and Backa Topola, and the Hammers’ first game against Serbian opponents.

Backa Topola are competing in major European competition for the first time. They are the first debutant Serbian team since Borac Cacak in 2008-09, who lost 4-1 to Ajax in the Uefa Cup in their first match.

Reigning Europa Conference League champions West Ham won 14 games in Europe last season (including qualifiers), the most ever by an English team in a campaign.