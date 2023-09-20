Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It is fair to assume a number of old-time Brighton fans will be doing a double take when they enter Amex Stadium on Thursday.

Twenty years ago, if someone had said the club would now be on the verge of their first European game, they would have been dismissed as foolish.

To those fans who lived through the Goldstone Ground closing, two years at Gillingham and the Withdean era, a meeting with AEK Athens is an event night.

It is also fair to think Roberto De Zerbi is not getting wrapped up in the emotion.

A group that also contains Ajax and Marseille is tough.

However, given the overall strength of the Premier League - and how well Brighton are doing in it - they have the capability to go deep in the competition. Very deep.

The visit of AEK is a reminder - but it is also a huge opportunity. De Zerbi will be keen to take it.

Get the latest Brighton news and analysis straight to your device