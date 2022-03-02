Liverpool v Norwich: Team news

Liverpool will be without midfielder Thiago Alcantara for the visit of Norwich in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Thiago suffered a hamstring injury during the warm-up before the Carabao Cup final with Chelsea but manager Jurgen Klopp said he is likely to return for the Champions League last-16 second leg against Inter Milan next week.

Norwich boss Dean Smith has injury concerns and will look to utilise the competition's five substitutes rule at Anfield.

Ozan Kabak is set to miss out against his former club with a shoulder issue, while Max Aarons and Brandon Williams are also doubts.