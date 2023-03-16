Goodwin on skipper Edwards, squad commitment & 'rough diamond'
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media before Dundee United's Premiership game with St Mirren this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the United boss:
Skipper Ryan Edwards' response to being dropped for the draw at Livingston has been "exceptional", with Goodwin adding he has still a big role to play this season.
Having more time on the training ground has been hugely beneficial and the manager insists everyone in the squad is fully committed to the cause.
The club's hierarchy have made funds available to add to the squad and Goodwin is seeking a "rough diamond" that hasn't been snapped up yet.
Dylan Levitt remains out, the club are waiting to learn the severity of his injury. Glenn Middleton is also still sidelined, but Peter Pawlett returns to the squad.