B﻿ournemouth captain Lloyd Kelly is on the mend as Gary O'Neil's side gear up for the return of the Premier League on their mid-season training camp in Dubai.

K﻿elly has been out of action with an ankle injury since the win at Nottingham Forest in September but says he is "getting up to speed" as he continues his rehabilitation.

"﻿The first half of my rehab was quite slow in terms of getting the ankle stronger," he told Bournemouth's official website, external.

"﻿This part is a lot more exciting for me because I can get up and do some running, which are things I'd do in training and games. I'm definitely enjoying working hard and I'm ready to go again, to be honest."

T﻿he Cherries are next in action in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, 21 December at Newcastle and Kelly says he is enjoying having Gary O'Neil as permanent boss.

"Gary has been great since the announcement came out," he said. "He's rallied everyone.

"﻿It cements his place and the boys understand that we need to work hard and set ourselves to a certain standard."