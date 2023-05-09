C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

Jefferson Lerma has been the heartbeat of our side for a long time. The Colombian International, who was signed from Levante in a deal believed to have been around the £25m mark2, has been amazing for this football club.

Where he plays his football next season is anyone's guess but for me and the AFC Bournemouth fanbase we hope it is Dean Court.

He is a player, unlike others who won't be mentioned, who has given 110% throughout and did not bail when the club needed him. He could have easily left when we were relegated back in 2020 but didn't, he stuck around to get the club up. He could have left at the end of the following season as well but stayed loyal.

Regardless of if he stays or goes and whatever happens next, he will be regarded as a legend at this football club. He does have plenty of admirers in Spain and it's believed other Premier League sides are looking but I hope he sticks with the club which appears to be close to his heart.

So this is very much a personal plea to Jeff, please stay! And we can enjoy for a few more years the spectacular goals, the great link-up play and tough battles you provide for others in the centre of our midfield.

