Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "It was hard to move the ball at any sort of speed, which is to be expected down here so we prepared for that.

"When Duk and Bojan [Miovski] get their shooting boots on we'll be a lot stronger.

"Credit to Livingston, they slowed it down, every time we broke on a transition they fouled us, which is fair enough, but it was hard for us to get into any sort or rhythm.

"It was hard to play any football today and show things that we've been working on, you just have to stay in the fight. It's really difficult to deal with six players over 6'4.

"We get really frustrated on the side because anytime we do something good, we get fouled, but you just have to accept it."