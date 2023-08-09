Sheffield United have confirmed that midfielder Sander Berge has left Bramall Lane to join fellow Premier League newcomers Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

"We did not want to lose Sander, particularly this close to the start of the Premier League season, but after the player expressed a strong interest to leave, we spoke to Burnley to get the best possible deal for Sheffield United," said Blades chief executive Stephen Bettis.

"Since his arrival at the club, Sander has been a popular member of the squad and it was hoped he would once again shine at Bramall Lane in the Premier League.

"Unfortunately, along with his representatives, he has opted to move to Burnley and we would like to place on record our thanks for his service over the past three and a half years."