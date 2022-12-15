We asked who you if Brentford will need a new striker in January.

Here are some of your views:

Charlie: Mikkel Damsgaard is not a target man. Pushing Yoanne Wissa up front is a better option if Ivan Toney get’s a ban and it’s gone very quite on that issue.

Fred: Sounds crazy but Olivier Giroud. Incredible in the air, elite hold up play, fantastic finisher. He’s just like Ivan Toney and his contract is up in six months, and with him being 36 then it would be a no brainer for a short term option.

Barry: Would be great to see Wissa step in and get some games on the bounce, also get Damsgaard a regular place in the starting eleven and Keane Lewis-Potter more minutes in attack.

Raj: If Ivan gets banned, or even if he gets sold, there is no back up striker who can play the nine position at the club currently. Marcus Forss was sold and Halil Dervisoglu is at Burnley. In the Championship I'd go for Ben Bereton Diaz or Viktor Gyokeres. Even Luton's Carlton Morris. They have to hit the ground running. Going abroad can be for the summer. P.S. CR7 is available...