Manchester United have won their past three Premier League games against Tottenham, last winning more consecutively against them between April 2009 and October 2010 (4).

Tottenham have lost more Premier League games against Manchester United than they have against any other opponent (38), while only against Chelsea (110) have they shipped more goals than them against the Red Devils (104).

Manchester United have won more Premier League games on a Wednesday than any other side (72), while they also have the highest win rate of all sides to play more than twice on this day in the competition (61.5%).