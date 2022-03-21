Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The desire for victory was seen in the melee on the touchline that followed Leeds' winner.

Both sets of coaching staff got themselves in a push and shove, with Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Wolves defender Marcal continuing the verbals after order had been restored.

Phillips had run across the pitch to celebrate Luke Ayling's winner and was the only one pumped up as proceedings unfolded.

By the end, Wolves coach Bruno Lage was reacting with fury at every decision from referee Kevin Friend that was not to his liking.

When he has cooled down, Lage will realise his side were the architects of their own downfall.

Jimenez will argue he was unlucky to be sent off but it was a challenge the Mexican did not have to make, with his side already two goals ahead, controlling midfield and Leeds running out of personnel and ideas.

At that stage, Joao Moutinho was running midfield and Willy Boly was outstanding at the back, Wolves having survived a couple of early scares as Rodrigo and Bamford failed to take their chances.

The result cost them a place in the top six and ended a two-match winning sequence.

They also lost the services of Ruben Neves as the midfielder was forced off halfway through the opening period.