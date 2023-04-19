Hibs well placed for top six but aren't there yet

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

The incredible sound of Sunshine on Leith emanating from Easter Road after Hibernian's narrow but deserved victory over rivals Hearts could literally be heard all across the capital.

The win certainly keeps Lee Johnson's side in pole position to secure a top six place but along with the singing, the sighs of relief were palpable in Leith at the weekend.

For the past 18 months there has been an air of uncertainty around the club and should a finish in the top half of the table be secured this weekend it should bring about a calmness that has been somewhat missing.

However, the trip to Perth this weekend will bring about its own challenges. Taking on a team who just two years ago created its own piece of cup history and now seeking a new manager after parting company with the man who made that history happen.

So although Saturday was a terrific day for everyone involved at Hibernian and deserved to be celebrated in grand style it's increasingly important that they all realise they have achieved nothing yet.

As the saying goes, one swallow doesn’t make a summer, so it's now time for the players, management and staff at Easter Road to deliver a top six spot that the fans deserve.