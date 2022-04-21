Here's the final post in our series on what fans think of Manchester United's new boss Erik ten Hag.

Sam Peoples, founder of YouTube channel United Peoples TV, external and The Peoples Person, external website, lifelong United fan Natalie Burrell, Alex Turk from Stretford Paddock, external and editor of Stretty News, external Dale O'Donnell reveal their hopes for next season:

Sam: Next season is time to refurbish - toss out old furniture, bring in new pieces, build a couple from within and freshen everywhere with a new lick of paint after years of neglect. Success next season isn't silverware, it is about laying the first foundations towards the ultimate goal of winning the Premier League within the next five seasons. It's time for realistic expectations so we can follow a long-term plan that builds every season.

Natalie: All the pressure is on the owners rather than Ten Hag. People are so fed up - they just want to see growth and young players developing. It would be great to get a trophy so if we finish fifth and win a cup I'd take that. With us possibly not even reaching Europe this season, qualifying for it would be nice.

Alex: Expectations should be low. A prolonged run in the two domestic cup competitions and a top-four finish would be a great start. If United are in the Europa League, given Ten Hag's experience in that competition, it could be the trophy to target.

Dale: We need to win a cup - whether it's the FA Cup, League Cup or whatever else we get thrown into. Five years without a trophy is too long for this club.

