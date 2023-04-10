It was "vital" for West Ham to get a result against against Fulham at the weekend as they battle their way away from the relegation zone, according to former Premier League midfielder Steve Brown.

He told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast: "West Ham set up, defended for their lives, changed three of the back four which had been awful in the week, made blocks when they had to, made headers when they had to and the keeper made some great saves.

"[Getting a result] that's all that mattered yesterday. It doesn't matter how you got it, you got it, and I'd argue that was vital that they got it.

"The win wasn't pretty, but it was vital and they got the points."

That view was echoed by BBC Radio London's Phil Parry, who said: "If they limp over the line the Hammers fans won't care, they just want to be in the top tier next season.

"There might be bigger decisions to be made but it's like the Conte conundrum at Spurs," added Parry

"Spurs were doing okay and hanging around the top four, but the fans were getting bored of the football and maybe that's what some of the West Ham fans are feeling too.

"It has delivered European football for the last two seasons, a lower place finish than the season before, but it was extraordinary and it was really really good.

"Whether that will change up next year we don't know, but from David's point of view it's a huge relief."

Listen to the full podcast episode on BBC Sounds