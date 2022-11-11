When asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in England's World Cup squad, Klopp said: "Trent is now 24 and has played in quite a few finals, in important games where you have to defend. Against Chelsea in the final for example he was incredibly intense."

He added: "I think Gareth is very happy that he has Trent and Trent took it well. He is calm about these sorts of things, so plays the football he plays."

On Southampton sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl: "I thought Hasenhuttl did an incredible job there but everything has its time and maybe stuff like this. If Southampton showed anything it was for sure attitude."

On the risk of Caoimhin Kelleher leaving to be a number one elsewhere, he said: "Everything must be right and being number one in the wrong club and all of a sudden you don't look like a good goalkeeper. Our style suits him really well. He is calm on the ball like the blonde version of Ali [Allison]."

Asked how he will keep in contact with his players in regards fitness at the World Cup, he replied: "Obviously they are very important players - we have a clear rule in the national games that the boys have to text me if there are any issues and especially after the game."

On where the Reds will be based Klopp, said: "We have a training camp in Dubai, so that is around the corner, so if someone has to leave the tournament early they join immediately. That is the one of the reasons why we chose there."

On having seven players at the World Cup, he said: "﻿I am happy for the number of players we have for our training and pre-season, we have good numbers for cover. Then it is a real long season to come."