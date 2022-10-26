W﻿hile it was job done for Manchester City as they sealed top spot in their Champions League group with a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund, boss Pep Guardiola admitted his side have a problem with penalties.

R﻿iyad Mahrez saw his spot-kick saved by Gregor Kobel at Signal Iduna Park, meaning City have failed to score 25 of their 80 penalties, excluding shootouts, under Guardiola.

"Since I've been here we've missed 25 penalties, most of them in the Champions League," Guardiola said.

"It's too many. You always have to admire the courage, but missing so many penalties is a problem.

"We have to improve. It comes down to fine margins in this competition and these situations can make the difference."