Barnsley striker Dallas joins Killie on loan

Barnsley striker Andy Dallas has joined Kilmarnock on a season-long loan.

The Glasgow-born 24-year-old had joined the League One club this summer from Chesterfield but heads to Rugby Park after five appearances.

Dallas scored in his debut after coming on as a substitute as Barnsley thrashed Port Vale 7-0 but was unused on the bench for the weekend's 2-0 win away to Derby County.

He came through Rangers' academy before loan spells with Stenhousemuir and Greenock Morton and was sold to Cambridge United for an undisclosed fee in 2019.

Dallas then had a loan spell with Weymouth before joining Solihull Moors then Chesterfield before signing a three-year contract with Barnsley.