Leeds have named Michael Skubala as the club's new under-21 head coach.

He will replace Mark Jackson, who has moved up to work with Jesse Marsch and the first team on a full-time basis.

Skubala was previously Loughborough University's director of football before becoming the Football Association’s futsal coach.

Director of football Victor Orta said: "The role of head coach within the under-21 side is clearly an important role at a club that sees so many players progress into the first team.

"We interviewed candidates from across the world over the course of the summer, but the work Michael has done within the FA, alongside his ambitious plans for the group, gave him the edge and we are really pleased to welcome him to the club."