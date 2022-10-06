O'Neil on new owners, Leicester and injury returnees
- Published
Gary O’Neil has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth’s game with Leicester on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
O’Neil is hopeful Joe Rothwell, Ben Pearson and Ryan Fredericks will be available, with all three training well before the game. Lloyd Kelly is still out with an ankle injury.
He confirmed to BBC Radio Solent that potential new owner Bill Foley watched Bournemouth train on Thursday: “He’s popped over to have a look. It hasn’t made too much difference to us – we’ve worked as usual.”
Foley being present does not bring additional pressure to the weekend’s game: “There’s huge pressure on every Premier League game we play. Of course there will be important people here as everyone knows. We need to take points from it again, against a very, very good side."
On visitors Leicester: “They were unfortunate to be on one point after seven games and that result against [Nottingham] Forest was coming. I don’t expect them to be near the bottom of the table come the end of the season.”
On links to the vacant manager role at former club Middlesbrough: “I won’t be discussing any other jobs. I love it here. My focus is purely on the team and making sure we’re ready to go on Saturday.”