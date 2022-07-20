We asked you for your thoughts on Spurs' transfer business so far and whether the six new signings are enough to push the club on again this coming season.

Here are some of your comments:

Stephen: I believe the signing of Spence is one of the best bits of dealing Spurs have done. I’ve seen him many times and, at 21 years old, I think he could become a Spurs legend, he's fast, skilful, strong and not scared to put in a tackle. It's a great signing.

James: This window has so far largely been about getting better quality in the depth of the squad, with some upgrades thrown in. Lenglet is a bit of a gamble based on his Barcelona form, but could come good again if he rediscovers his Sevilla form. Would still like an attacking midfielder to come in before the end of the window as a Plan B against teams that sit back.

Lee: I've been really pleased with the signings that have come in so far this summer and believe they will push Spurs on this coming season. I do think we need a couple more new players, like another centre-back. We also need to move a few players on and not just on loans if possible.

Michael: I think this is the best transfer window I've ever experienced as a Spurs fan because there's early signings in key areas, some cheap, some landmark. I feel like we could do with a creative midfielder and another centre-back but very, very pleased so far!

Peter: It's nice to see investment in the squad, however, I can only see Bissouma breaking into the regular first team. All the other signings improve the current bench. I’d like to see a world-class central defender coming in as well as making Kulusevski permanent.