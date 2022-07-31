Hammell open-minded on Motherwell job

Steven Hammell is refusing to rule himself out of the running for the full-time Motherwell job after starting his interim tenure with a 1-0 win at St Mirren.

"We spoke to the chairman [Jim McMahon] and [CEO] Alan Burrows after the game here and we'll have a chat again later in the week," he told BBC Scotland.

“Whatever this club thinks is the best answer just now, I’m happy to do that."

Hammell was understandably thrilled with the hard-fought victory, adding: "It’s been a tough work with the manager [leaving] and the trip to Sligo not going our way, but we felt we could come here and win.

“We knew we had to defend our box well, they flood it at every occasion, but we stood up and dealt with that.

“Liam [Kelly] has been brilliant and it’s no surprise to me what he’s produced there. The save first half is world class."