Newell, Vente & Stevenson among five Hibs changes

It's another bold European line-up from Hibs boss Lee Johnson, who makes five changes from the side that squeezed past Raith Rovers en route to the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup on Sunday.

In come Lewis Miller, Will Fiish, Lewis Stevenson, Joe Newell, Dylan Vente, while the names dropping out are Kanayo Megwa, Riley Harbottle, Jimmy Jeggo, Adam Le Fondre and Christian Doidge.

Meanwhile for the visitors, Poland international Matty Cash is the only man to drop out of Unai Emery's side, with Diego Carlos his replacement. John McGinn is the man with the captain's armband on his return to Easter Road.