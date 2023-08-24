Celtic v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

Celtic v St Johnstone head to head stats

  • Since arriving at Celtic at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, no player has scored more Scottish Premiership goals than Kyogo Furahashi’s 41, while he has three in his last two league matches against S. Johnstone.

  • St Johnstone have failed to win any of their last 22 league matches against the reigning champions (D3 L19), last doing so with a 2-1 victory against Ronny Deila’s Celtic in May 2016.

  • Celtic have only failed to score in one of their last 33 Premiership matches – a 3-0 defeat by Rangers in May last season. During this run, they have scored 96 goals and conceded 34.

  • St Johnstone are without a win in their last 14 visits to Celtic in all competitions (D3 L11) since a 1-0 league victory in March 2015 under Tommy Wright. Danny Swanson scored the Saints’ winner that day.

  • Celtic are unbeaten in their last 26 meetings with St Johnstone in all competitions (W23 D3) since a 2-1 away defeat in May 2016, winning each of their last nine in a row. The Hoops last won 10 in a row against the Saints from October 2000 to April 2011 (run of 15).

Related Topics