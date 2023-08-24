Celtic v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

Since arriving at Celtic at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, no player has scored more Scottish Premiership goals than Kyogo Furahashi’s 41, while he has three in his last two league matches against S. Johnstone.

St Johnstone have failed to win any of their last 22 league matches against the reigning champions (D3 L19), last doing so with a 2-1 victory against Ronny Deila’s Celtic in May 2016.

Celtic have only failed to score in one of their last 33 Premiership matches – a 3-0 defeat by Rangers in May last season. During this run, they have scored 96 goals and conceded 34.

St Johnstone are without a win in their last 14 visits to Celtic in all competitions (D3 L11) since a 1-0 league victory in March 2015 under Tommy Wright. Danny Swanson scored the Saints’ winner that day.