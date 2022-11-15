Winstanley joins Chelsea from Brighton
- Published
Paul Winstanley has left Brighton to join Chelsea as director of global talent and transfers from.
Winstanley, who is reunited with Blues boss Graham Potter, had been with Albion since 2014, initially as talent identification manager before becoming their head of recruitment.
He told the Chelsea website:, external "I’m thrilled to be joining Chelsea and to continue working with Graham Potter and his team.
"There is a real sense of excitement and momentum around the new ownership and this project. I’m looking forward to working with such an outstanding group of colleagues as the club moves into a new era."
Speaking of his time with Brighton, he told their club website, external: "It has been the most memorable, successful and enjoyable period of my career. I would like to thank everyone at Brighton, but most importantly Tony Bloom and Paul Barber for the opportunity they gave me along with their unbelievable support."