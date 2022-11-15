P﻿aul Winstanley has left Brighton to join Chelsea as director of global talent and transfers from.

W﻿instanley, who is reunited with Blues boss Graham Potter, had been with Albion since 2014, initially as talent identification manager before becoming their head of recruitment.

H﻿e told the Chelsea website:, external "I’m thrilled to be joining Chelsea and to continue working with Graham Potter and his team.

"There is a real sense of excitement and momentum around the new ownership and this project. I’m looking forward to working with such an outstanding group of colleagues as the club moves into a new era."

S﻿peaking of his time with Brighton, he told their club website, external: "It has been the most memorable, successful and enjoyable period of my career. I would like to thank everyone at Brighton, but most importantly Tony Bloom and Paul Barber for the opportunity they gave me along with their unbelievable support."