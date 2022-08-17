Fulham v Brentford: Pick of the stats

This is the first meeting between Fulham and Brentford in the English top flight.

Brentford have only lost one of their past 19 away games against Fulham in all competitions.

Fulham are on a run of 24 Premier League London derbies without a win since a 2-1 home victory over West Ham United in January 2014.

Brentford have won eight of their 13 Premier League games since the start of March, with only Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham averaging more points per game in the top flight in that time than the Bees.