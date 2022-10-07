Rangers will have versatile defender James Sands available after suspension, while striker Kemar Roofe is back in training.

But midfielder Tom Lawrence and centre-half John Souttar remain sidelined along with long-term absentees Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi.

Jonah Ayunga will miss out through suspension for St Mirren, while fellow forwards Curtis Main and Alex Greive are doubts - as is wide man Ryan Strain

Strikers Eamonn Brophy and Toyosi Olusanya are still sidelined.