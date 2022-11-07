S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Leeds United’s sporting director Victor Orta has apologised for his reaction to Saturday’s 4-3 win over Bournemouth.

Orta was filmed in the Elland Road directors' box shouting "sack the board" - a reference to the chants of some Whites fans during the eight-game winless run that left them in the relegation zone.

Orta says he has been abused in person and online during United's struggles, and also in phone calls after his private number was handed out.

However, in a statement released to the Yorkshire Evening Post, external that has been verified by BBC Sport, Orta said he is sorry.

"I don’t want to make excuses but, in the end, I am human," he said. "The past few months have been difficult for everyone at the club.

"I love and respect the Leeds United fans. I will be sure to try to keep my emotions in check in future."

Leeds have won their past two Premier League games and moved up to 12th in the table, three points above the relegation zone.