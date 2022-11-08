St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus “didn’t know whether to cry, smile or laugh" when he discovered he made the Australia squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this month.

The 24-year-old midfielder only made his international debut in September as a second-half substitute in a friendly against New Zealand.

“I had a big smile on my face, it was amazing that it happened," said Baccus, who joined the Buddies from Western Sydney Wanderers in the summer.

“It is something I have wanted since I started playing soccer at five years old, so it is a great feeling.

“I got the call from the head coach (on Monday) late afternoon, inviting to me to go to Qatar. I was a bit anxious, I just wanted to know if it was a yes or no but it was great that it was a yes and I am over the moon."