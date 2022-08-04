Everton: Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

Thomas Tuchel has questioned his Chelsea squad after some toothless pre-season displays. How many of their players are realistically considering their options?

You can't say the same of Frank Lampard's Everton. New signings James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil have slotted in beautifully, and he only wants more. At Everton you're fighting for your place.

Who could walk into Chelsea's XI? First, England's number one - Jordan Pickford. Edouard Mendy is highly decorated, but he has not impressed in pre-season whatsoever.

Pickford under pressure is top class. He was our player of last season and arguably kept the Toffees in the Premier League. He could handle the scrutiny that will inevitably come knocking from Chelsea's north London rivals for a top-four finish.

Moreover, do Chelsea have a real strike force? Timo Werner seems to mentally be elsewhere in Europe (a common problem for Chelsea and their strikers) and Kai Havertz hardly set the league alight with eight goals last season.

Play to his strengths and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is up there with the league's top goalscorers. When fully fit he's got power, strength and quality. After recent injury woes he's hungry for goals too, an attitude Tuchel is crying out for.

Chelsea: Ross Mooring

If there was one Everton player I think would fit into this Chelsea team well it would be Calvert-Lewin. As we know, he's a very good all-round striker who would be capable of leading the line at Chelsea, finishing chances, assisting others and initiating the press to boot.

Bar academy product Armando Broja, there isn't a forward at the club who currently offers this as Thomas Tuchel seems to be entering the new season with a Havertz-Raheem Sterling combination as his primary option in attack.

Calvert-Lewin is the sort of footballer who could easily dovetail with these two as well as his England teammate Mason Mount and would surely be an improvement on the departed Romelu Lukaku.

Being cheeky, I wouldn't say no to poaching Anthony Gordon from Goodison Park either. While Chelsea have a lot of attacking options to choose from already and could be buying another, the Toffees' talented England winger seems set for the top.

