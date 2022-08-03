Mikel Arteta says "there is no balance" when you are a Premier League manager and finds trying to switch off hard.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast before the release of Arsenal's 'All or Nothing' documentary on Amazon Prime, he said: "Being able to disconnect from the job, that is for me the toughest.

"It’s so engaging that when you are not in this building, when you are at home you are still thinking about it. You are always on the phone, there are always things happening.

"Having that ability when you are somewhere else to actually be there, the same when you are with your family.

"Obviously you sacrifice spending more time with them. They have to understand and recognise that but at same stage you have to give them back as well when you are there the best of you.

"People say you need to find the right balance but there is no balance. The balance falls into the job because of the amount of hours you have to put in. But the quality of time you can do and the fact you can be present and be really there for your family when you are there, that’s what really makes it worth it."