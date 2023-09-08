Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Remember when everyone said West Ham’s start looked dicey?

When the fixture list spat out early trips to bogey side Brighton and a Friday night first Premier League game at Kenilworth Road, it looked tricky.

After all, they lost an equivalent opening fixture at the City Ground to Nottingham Forest this time last season.

Throw in Chelsea at home to open up, with slow news of incomings compounding the loss of lynchpin Declan Rice, it seemed the writing was on the wall for a brutal beginning for David Moyes.

How wrong we were.

Fresh from their best start in 24 years, the Hammers can eye impending fixtures at home to Manchester City and away to Liverpool with confidence and much less trepidation.

Arguably, both are free hits and why shouldn’t they feel capable of getting something from the games, particularly after neutralising Roberto de Zerbi’s freewheeling Albion side at Amex Stadium two weeks ago.

Last season it took until 9 October for them to hit 10 points.

This time, sitting pretty in fourth, West Ham have sent their international players off around the world without any of the frenzy and anxiety of scrabbling for results at the bottom of the table.

And maybe a satisfying turn up? One place and one goal behind Moyes’ side sits Rice himself with his expensively-assembled new team Arsenal.