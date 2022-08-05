Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking before his side's first Premier League game of the season at West Ham.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

With the rumours surrounding Bernardo Silva's future, Guardiola played down any transfer: "Manchester City, as far as I know, have not had an offer."

He added: "Of course, I would love Bernardo to continue here. He's a special player for us in the locker room - but I don't know what is going to happen."

When asked if he had spoken to Silva in training, the Spaniard joked: "We don't talk about this situation... He has a beautiful dog."

As for winning the Premier League this season, Guardiola said: "Never when I start do I think about winning the Premier League. We don’t need perspective to know what we have done is massive. Now is the beginning, but we are proud and I like to say loud how good we have done."

