The biggest compliment anyone can pay Leeds United at the moment is that "nobody is talking about Marcelo Bielsa any more".

That's the view of the Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, who heaped praise on Jesse Marsch after his side hammered Chelsea at Elland Road on Sunday.

"It's put to bed those predictable and disrespectful jibes that Marsch doesn't know what he's doing," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He deserves more respect.

"I've been vocal about Leeds struggling this season after they lost the two best players from finishing fourth bottom last year, but the signs are really encouraging.

"It's early days but the best thing we can say is that nobody is talking about Bielsa now. He belongs in the past and this is Marsch's team."

