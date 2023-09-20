Real Betis boss Pellegrini ready for Ibrox passion

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Scotland at Ibrox

Real Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini aims to use his Old Firm experience to try and leave Ibrox with an opening day win in the Europa League group stage.

The 70-year-old was in charge of Villarreal when they knocked Rangers out of the Champions League in 2006 and met Celtic twice with Betis in 2021 in the Europa League.

The former Manchester City boss also revealed that, when he was doing coaching qualifications in England, he travelled to watch a Rangers - Celtic derby.

"I think I have a very good idea of what football is here in Scotland," he said. "The passion is the most important thing, the direct football also, fighting for every goal. To try to go from box to box as soon as they can.

"The intensity of the game maybe isn't exactly the same as in Spain but it's something that we must consider because there will be 95 minutes in which they'll play 100% in all senses, technical and physical."

Pellegrini "hopes" veteran goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will be fit to make his first start of the season, admitting he’ll give the 40-year-old to the last minute to prove his fitness following his return from injury.

With first choice keeper Rui Silva ruled out by injury, Fran Vieites, who made his debut as a substitute in Saturday's 5-0 loss at Barcelona, is the only other cover.