Ollie Kay, We Are Luton Town, external

A win and an all-round solid defensive performance at Everton means that we are officially up and running in the Premier League. Four points on the board, out of the relegation zone, and the first of the promoted trio to win a game in the competition this season.

Although it is still early days, it will not stop the Hatters from dreaming of survival, akin to the 1980s when Luton became quite the escape artists, with Derby County often being the team against whom we would grab the necessary points to ensure survival in the top league.

While discussing Derby, hopefully this goes some way to encourage those who insisted Luton were only here to make up the numbers and that we were likely to beat Derby's long-standing record low points total of 11, that Rob Edwards' side will be doing absolutely everything they can, leaving everything on the pitch after every match.

This is a highly significant moment for Luton Town fans. Our previous top-flight victory came on 25 April 1992 - some 11,480 days before Saturday's victory at Goodison Park.

After that 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Kenilworth Road in front 11,178 spectators, we held our chances of survival entirely in our own hands, needing a victory at Notts County on the final day to ensure our participation in the maiden Premier League season.

Well, 31 years later, here we are again, with pretty much a full season ahead of us. Survival is once more entirely in our own hands. Let's not waste this golden opportunity.