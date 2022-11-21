A lot can happen in a year...

O﻿n this day in 2021, with the newly-appointed Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the stands, Hibernian defeated Rangers 3-1 at Hampden to book their spot in the League Cup final.

M﻿artin Boyle's first-half hat-trick humbled the Glasgow side, who could only net a consolation through Scott Arfield.

S﻿coring three in a manic 29-minute period sent the Hibs fans into bedlam.

T﻿he scalp was then-Hibs boss Jack Ross' first scalp of an Old Firm side, but Celtic in the final proved a step too far.