Hibernian manager Lee Johnson told BBC Sportsound: "I thought we did enough to win the game. We've been caught on the wrong end of VAR twice, so that's disappointing. We've peppered the goal in the second half but not had anywhere near enough quality to finish it off.

"I'm frustrated, as we all are. We're only three points off third, which is a sign of how many opportunities we've missed. There's games we've performed well in that we haven't capitalised on.

"The fans were brilliant until the end. They are clearly booing the result, not the performance because the boys put everything on the line. We have to get that bit of luck that all our efforts deserve.

"I love it here, it's a fantastic club. Of course, people will question what's going on at the moment but it's a medium-to-long term project and we have to make a lot of decisions going into January. We have to move on five or six."