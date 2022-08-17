Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid and Brazil midfielder Casemiro, according to The Daily Telegraph’s Luke Edwards.

"There is an element of, dare I say it, joined-up thinking in this; he plays with Fred for the Brazil national team," journalist Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Man U, they are panicking, let’s not pretend they are not in a kind of desperation state. Casemiro signed a new contract last season at Real Madrid which keeps him under contract until 2025. So that says to me [he is] a player that Real still think is up to it.

"If Manchester United can get him, I think it will actually be a really good signing for them. It says to me also that United are looking for a player to play with Fred.

"If they play together at international football, and the idea is that Casemiro tends to sit a lot more and Fred drives forward, it says to me that maybe Erik ten Hag, of [Scott] McTominay and Fred, is looking to replace McTominay not Fred.

"If Manchester United can get him, I don’t know. As with all of these things they would have been encouraged by somebody to bid for him. Casemiro didn’t start for Real Madrid in their first game in La Liga, he came on as a substitute.

"He’s elite level. It will all come down to whether Manchester United can get him. I think Real Madrid may well do the deal if the price is right.

"Manchester United need to do something. They are at the ‘pull a rabbit out of the hat’ stage of the transfer window."

Listen to the latest Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds