Wolves' Portugal winger Pedro Neto, 22, is tempted to join Arsenal but a potential £50m move depends on whether the Gunners' Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 27, completes a loan move to Nice. (Express), external

Tottenham remain interested in signing Adama Traore from Wolves, despite their failed pursuit of the Spain winger, 26, in January. (Express), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column