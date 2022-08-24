Rangers asked for delayed kick-off - Van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst told BT Sport there was a 20-minute hold-up with the Rangers team bus as PSV fans surrounded it.

"It was the worst I've seen as a player or manager," he said. "You can expect a club as big as PSV to get the organisation right.

"We had to wait for 15 minutes outside the stadium and one bus just left. So we were 20 minutes late for the second bus.

"We asked to delay the kick-off a little bit to prepare normally but they didn't approve our request. But we'll be ready mentally to go into this game with fighting spirit."