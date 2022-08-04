Marsch on injuries, another new signing and stronger starting XI
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has been speaking to the media before his side begin their Premier League campaign against Wolves on Saturday.
Here are key lines from his news conference:
Dan James serves a one-match suspension. Captain Liam Cooper (achilles) will not play, nor will Adam Forshaw, Luke Ayling, Luis Sinisterra, Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas, who are all still recovering from injuries.
Goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson (ankle) will be fit enough to make the bench. Marsch admits there is an argument to bring in a more experienced goalkeeper to push Illan Meslier.
Marsch says there will probably be another signing next week. He did not go into detail, but a striker and a left-back are on the club's radar.
He added that they're still looking at and evaluating options: "I always say good players make good managers, not the other way around."
He feels his starting XI is stronger than last season's.
He says it's imperative the club get off to a good start and is happy to be playing the first match at home. United's recent Premier League campaigns have started away at then reigning champions Liverpool and bitter rivals Manchester United.