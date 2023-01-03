Tottenham should keep Harry Kane until the end of his contract and risk losing him for free in the summer of 2024.

That is the view of Rule The Roost podcaster Jack Hussey who believes Kane's value to the club on the pitch over the next 18 months exceeds any sum they can get for him in the meantime.

Kane, the subject of a long-running transfer saga two summers ago that ended with him staying in north London, has yet to sign an extension to his current deal.

"With two years left on his contract, are Tottenham now in the position to sign a player on Harry Kane’s level? No, we’re quite simply not," Hussey told the Football Daily Podcast on BBC Sounds.

"Manchester City didn’t want to pay above £70m a year ago for him so now we are looking at £30-40m tops.

"That’s less than we’d make for Champions League qualification – and we’re more likely to qualify for the Champions League with Harry Kane with us.

"As far as I’m concerned, I think he’s still more valuable to the club even if we let him go on a free transfer at the end of it."

