West Ham 0-2 Brighton: What Potter said

Brighton boss Graham Potter said: "The result is what we are here for. To see out some tough periods when he had to, create two goals and keep a clean sheet is pleasing. We started off not great and with their transition, they have big spaces and were difficult to cope with.

"I thought we scored at a good time but we weren’t perfect in the first half, it's not easy out there, it was hot and the pitch was slow, so to move the ball wasn’t too easy but the boys did what we asked an deserved the three points. There is always a different role you have to play away from home but the results have been better away so far.

"I like the first goal because it was a good counter-attack by us, they had the ball and gave it away and we were able to attack the space. I don’t mind how the goals come.

"We are just focussed on the next game, you can see how difficult it is with results this weekend. We are humble and we know how difficult the Premier League is. The focus is on the next game, and we will try and win that."