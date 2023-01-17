Hearts prepared to wait for Paterson - gossip

Heart of Midlothian are prepared to wait until late in the transfer window to bring Callum Paterson back to Tynecastle from Sheffield Wednesday while Hearts would consider a permanent deal for on-loan Wigan forward Stephen Humphrys, but wages may prove prohibitive. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required), external

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos believes the midweek meeting with Hearts is "massive" as both clubs compete for third place in the Scottish Premiership. (Scotsman - subscription required), external