'Lampard should have been getting more out of Everton players'

Frank Lampard should have been able to get more out of the Everton squad and that something had to change, despite the toxicity at the club, according to former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, he said: "They had to do something, didn't they? The club is so toxic. Something had to change.

"I do think he's unfortunate, in many respects, with what he took over. I thought he did brilliantly last season to keep them up.

"They haven't kicked on and there are mitigating circumstances, but the question is: should he have been getting more of this current squad? I think there is an argument to say he certainly should have been."

Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is one of the favourites to take over at Goodison Park, but it is unknown if the Argentine would take on a job mid-season.

Dominic King, northern football correspondent for the Daily Mail, said: "I hope they have got a plan - that within the next 48 hours someone is going to be in the building who can motivate them and get them playing.

"I would say it would be a testament to his outstanding coaching abilities if he [Bielsa] can get them playing the way that he likes to play football. He would be a genius if he can get them playing the way he likes to play football."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds