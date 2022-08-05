Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle’s game with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Howe has encouragement on the injury front but revealed he will still be without Jonjo Shelvey, Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez and Javier Manquillo.

He’s encouraging “positivity, enthusiasm and energy” from supporters: “We’re going to need all those things this season at the stadium.”

However, he’s urging his players not to get carried away: “It's important for the players to be cool, calm and collected and thinking about the things we need to do to perform. I think if you get overhyped, that's a negative."

He’s not worried by transfer business quietening down: “We’re working hard to try to add to the group, we’re active in the transfer market and we’ll see if we can add players. I’m confident we can do what we need to improve the squad.”

On Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest: “They'll be a dangerous opponent and Steve [Cooper] deserves a huge amount of credit. We don't underestimate them at all. They've made a number of good signings so their squad is deep."

