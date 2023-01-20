Beale hints at McGregor retirement in summer

Rangers boss Michael Beale admits this season could be Allan McGregor’s last and he may look to sign a goalkeeper in the summer.

McGregor, who has shared the starting spot with Jon McLaughlin this term, turns 41 later this month and Beale expects he will be making a major decision about his future soon.

"Well, we've not had that conversation but I'm sure Allan is of an age where he's thinking about coming nearer to the end," Beale said. "He's obviously out of contract as well.

"It's clear that at the end of the season we need to either bring a goalie in or make sure we make a decision on either Jon or Robby (McCrorie) to be number one.

"I am going to change players in this squad over time. I'm going to change the look of Rangers to move forward.

“We are going to re-energise us with young players coming in and we've got a lot of uncertainty surrounding some of our players.

"At the moment, everyone is pushing in the right direction. I could not be more pleased with the three goalkeepers I've got right now.”