Hill enjoys Hearts debut and 'special' atmosphere

James Hill savoured the "special" Tynecastle atmosphere as he made an impressive Hearts debut in Friday night's 1-0 win over St Mirren.

The defender, who joined on loan from Bournemouth earlier in the week, said: "The crowd were outstanding all game and helped us push through it in the dying embers of the game.

"The atmosphere was something special that will probably live with me for a long time.

"I was ready for the physical aspect of the game, that's what I prepared for. It's a lot different to the Premier League, it's trying to be patient, sometimes you just have to slow the pace down yourself and pass the ball around.

"The game provided everything, we had to find a way to break down that low block and they did well to sit in that area and make it difficult for us.

"But Barrie McKay stuck it in the back of the net for us and it was a brilliant team performance."